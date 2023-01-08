Chicago Bears Secure First Overall Draft Selection After Posting Most Losses In League

The Chicago Bears will have the number one pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Chicago’s 29-13 loss at Soldier Field Sunday to the Minnesota Vikings helped ensured them the NFL’s worst record this season. The Bears’ 3-14 record gives them their first number one draft choice since 1947, according to NFL.com.

The @ChicagoBears will have the #1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. — NFL (@NFL) January 8, 2023

The Houston Texans had an opportunity to have the first overall pick in April’s draft but defeated their opponent, the Indianapolis Colts, to bounce themselves out from the draft’s top spot.

Texans’ quarterback Davis Mills miraculously connected with tight-end Jordan Akins on a 28-yard touchdown pass on an improbable fourth-down play, and then hooked up again on the go-ahead two-point conversion to win the game, thus moving them down in the draft. (RELATED: REPORT: Former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson Has ‘Strong Chance’ Of Returning For Postseason Competition)

That said, I believe the Bears should draft a wide receiver with the number one overall pick on draft day. Quarterback Justin Fields ranked dead last in passing yards per game this season with 130.5, according to team passing stats on ESPN.

The most important thing Chicago can do over the offseason is finding Fields some reliable targets. Fields often relied on his legs to move the sticks and was actually Chicago’s leading rusher this season, according to ESPN.

It’s cool how Fields can dominate a ballgame with his legs, but dual-threat quarterbacks who both run and throw the football don’t generally last long in the league due to physical wear and tear. His career will have a longer span if he becomes a pocket passer and not a bonafide scrambling quarterback.

If I were in the Bears’ front office, I would take a shot at drafting wide receiver Zay Flowers from Boston College with the number one pick. Flowers had over 100 reception yards in five games last season for the Eagles. He also found the end zone 12 times during his senior year, according to ESPN.

Flowers reminds me a lot of Buffalo Bills’ Pro Bowl wide receiver, Stefon Diggs. Similar to Diggs, Flowers is exceptionally quick, has hands like glue, and fights for extra yardage when defenders are trying to tackle him.

Hopefully Chicago can add more skill players to their roster over the summer. Football is better when “Da Bears” are relevant.