Thieves Make Off With $300K After Distracting Armored Truck Driver

Thieves stole $300K from a Brinks armored truck in New York after working together to distract the driver, police say.

The Brinks armored truck was making a delivery at a Chase bank around 1 p.m. Friday when the driver was stopped by two people asking for directions. While distracted, another person nabbed the unattended bag from the bumper of the truck, the New York Post reported. (RELATED: Armored Vehicle driver Escapes A Heist Attempt In Insane Viral Video)

“They just distracted him while talking to him. It was a crime of opportunity. Someone saw an opportunity,” a police spokesman stated per the New York Post.

Three men are on the run after police say they stole $300,000 from an armored truck outside a Chase Bank in Brooklyn on Friday afternoon.https://t.co/DGGwWnASYS — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) January 8, 2023



The thieves made off with $300,000 each of them fleeing the scene on foot, the outlet reported.

“We can confirm there was an incident involving a Brink’s crew in Brooklyn on Friday and we are working with law enforcement,” the company said in a statement Sunday per the New York Post. “At this time, we don’t have any further information to share.”

Police are looking for three male suspects in connection with the robbery. The first man who snatched the bag was reportedly wearing a black winter hat, black hooded jacket, gray pants and black sneakers, NBC New York reported. The two men who distracted the driver are both described as having a medium build and wearing black winter hats, the outlet stated.

Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/or on Twitter @NYPDTips.