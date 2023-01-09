Arsonists Try To Burn Down Migrant Center, Doesn’t Go As Planned

Two suspected arsonists accidentally lit themselves on fire Jan. 2 while attempting to burn down an immigration service business in Bakersfield, California.

The business, Servicio De Immigración, works with immigrants, helping them prepare taxes and gain citizenship. Footage from its Ring security camera shows two masked individuals pouring gasoline on and around the building. One of the individuals is seen bending down in what seems to be an attempt to ignite the gasoline. Suddenly, the flames burst and the men catch fire, with one falling to the ground before they both run off.

WATCH:

Two arsonists set fire to themselves in Bakersfield, California



The Kern County Fire Department reported the business’s garage suffered some damage but the fire was extinguished within ten minutes of firefighters arriving.

“A reinforced structure fire response was dispatched. Upon arrival, firefighters found a fire located toward the rear of the structure in the garage,” the report said. “Within ten minutes of arriving, firefighters were able to declare a knockdown of the fire and complete primary and secondary searches for potential victims inside.” (RELATED: Doorbell Camera Catches Man Trying To Set Front Porch On Fire)

The fire department’s report described the business as being involved with “a tax preparation company.”

The business released a statement on Facebook Jan. 4. “Dear clients, we started the year a little badly but with the Grace of God we will get ahead, I would like to inform you that due to this incident that occurred on January 2, 2023, our office will be closed until further notice,” the translated statement read.

The identities of the suspected arsonists remain unknown.