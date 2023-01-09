Bryan Cranston Reveals He Lost His Virginity To A Prostitute At 16

“Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston revealed during an appearance on “Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend” that he lost his virginity to a prostitute.

The famous actor shared that he was very apprehensive about the experience, which unfolded during a trip to Europe with his friends. “I was 16 years old. And, it was the thing to do,” Cranston said on the podcast episode, which debuted Sunday. “And I was actually looking forward to it and nervous as hell.”

He went on to explain how the situation unfolded. “A bunch of friends who — we were out together — and it’s, ‘We’re gonna do this. Let’s go, let’s go.’ And I go, ‘Yeah, yeah, sure. Let’s go,'” Cranston told to O’Brien.

“It was like — it was a traumatic and a great, exhilarating, memorable experience, man. It was — it was a seminal moment in a person’s life when they lose their virginity,” he said.

Cranston told O’Brien his first sexual encounter took place in the red-light district in Salzburg, Austria.

The actor admitted that being with a lady of the night proved to be nerve-wracking at first, and said he was among friends that were a bit older than he was. After his friends went off in their different directions, he was left with cold feet, and had to be coerced into going through with the experience.

Cranston recalled making excuses about not having enough money to pay the prostitute, because he was trying to back out of the arrangement. He said she snatched up the little money he did have, and insisted that he follow her to a room. (RELATED: REPORT: Hunter Biden’s Hooker Landed $20,000 In Covid Relief Just Months After Biden Entered WH)

“I went, ‘Oh my God. Oh my God. Oh my God. Is this happening? This is happening. Oh my God. Oh my God. Oh my God,'” Cranston said, as he recalled his fear and nervousness at that moment.

“And we go into this room. There’s a single bed. There’s a sink and a trash can,” he said.

“My penis would be up inside my body at this point. It would have retracted into my left lung,” O’Brien joked, noting that the prostitute hadn’t done much to set the mood.

“I was so nervous that I didn’t really feel anything. I was just — my brain was on fire,” Cranston responded.