Damar Hamlin Released From Hospital One Week After On-Field Cardiac Arrest

Young king is out of the hospital!

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is back home in Buffalo after spending a week at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after suffering cardiac arrest in a week 17 game against the Bengals, doctors said Jan. 9.

Speaking to the media, Dr. William A. Knight said that he went to the airport with Hamlin, saying that he is “doing well” and it’s the “beginning of the next stage of his recovery.”

Knight also noted that “it is entirely too premature to discuss, not only his football; it’s that we’re really focused on his day-to-day recovery.”

Damar Hamlin has been discharged from the hospital and is returning home to Buffalo, physicians at the UC Health Center announced

This is absolutely fantastic news!

I’m not going to lie. When this whole thing happened, I thought we were looking at a situation where Damar Hamlin was going to pass away. Thank God, that wasn’t the case.

Now, I can’t get too much into what I think about the Hamlin situation. There’s a ton of unanswered questions around this whole thing, and we still have yet to receive any kind of explanation on the matter, but of course, like everybody, I have my views. (RELATED: Peach State Dominance: The Georgia Bulldogs Will Win The National Championship (Again) And Become The New Alabama)

At the current moment, I’m just happy that Damar Hamlin is out of the hospital and back home after an incredibly scary and eerie incident. I know it’s too early to talk about him being back on the football field, but I hope to see him continue his career, and it wouldn’t surprise me to see that happen with how quick he recovered. Keep that up, young king.

Stay strong, Damar.