Deer Crashes Into Minnesota Butcher Shop That Doesn’t Sell Venison Meat, Leaves Through Broken Door

An angry (or maybe drunk, confused, scared and silly) deer broke into a Minnesota butcher shop, which doesn’t even sell venison meat, on Saturday.

The She Said Butchers Shop had quite the surprise when what appeared to be a young deer came flying through the glass doors at the front of the property at top speed , as seen in a video shared on Facebook. The deer, seemingly scared, perplexed, or just in that typical spin-cycle that domestic pet owners know all too well, went absolutely ballistic after landing inside the shop.

In the space of 30 seconds, the deer tries desperately to get out of the room, even smashing through plants and the wall. Eventually, it figured out to just go back the way it came, and did so with a little spring in its step.

“This was truly an ordeal and I am really not sure who was more scared at the time me or the deer, but it was a pretty terrifying experience overall. Other than a smashed door, a hole in the wall and a few broken plants, everything else came out unscathed and I am thankful, because it could have been so much worse, not only with damages, but potentially could have seriously hurt someone,” the shop wrote on its Facebook caption.

“I hope that the deer is ok and back telling the story to her friends about the crazy experience she had today escaping the butcher. Wow! What a day.” She Said Butchers is the first women owned and operated butcher shop in Moorhead, Minnesota, and only sells beef and pork, according to the website. (RELATED: Terrifying Anaconda Attack Caught On Video)

Most people were sympathetic to both the shop and the deer in the post’s comments. Follow-up photos of the mess the deer caused showed broken plants and the layer of snow outside the smashed front door.