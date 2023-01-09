Texas Del Rio Border Patrol Arrests Three Previously-Deported Sex Offenders In Four Days

Border Patrol arrested three convicted sex offenders in its Texas Del Rio sector last week who had previously been deported, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced Monday.

Border Patrol agents separately arrested 45-year-old Juan Zertuche-Castillo on Jan. 2, as well as 27-year-old Daniel Barrientos-Salazar and 43-year-old Ricardo Nino-Espinoza Thursday, according to CBP’s press release. Zertuche-Castillo and Barrientos-Salazar had been convicted of indecency with a child in Texas and most recently deported in 2005 and 2019 respectively, while authorities most recently deported Nino-Espinoza in 2018 after a 2011 Austin sexual assault conviction. (RELATED: Biden Admin To Hike Fees On Legal Immigration To Fund Processing Of Illegal Migrants Who Claim Asylum)

All three men are Mexican nationals and face a maximum 20-year prison sentence on the charge of re-entry after deportation, the press release said. Their apprehensions followed the Dec. 28 and 29 arrests of child sex offenders and foreign nationals Mario Alberto Garcia-Mejia and Klever Yunga-Pando in the same sector, the latter who was deported in 2021.

On Jan. 7, border patrol agents in the Laredo Sector arrested Mexican national Jonathan San Martin-Herrera, who has a history of larceny, armed robbery and lewd and lascivious acts with a minor, according to CBP.

CBP did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

