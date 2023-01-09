Joy Reid Says It’s ‘Disturbing’ That Republicans Want To Investigate Hunter Biden, Others

MSNBC’s Joy Reid said Monday that it is “disturbing” that Republicans want to investigate President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

Reid was discussing Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy’s ascension to the gavel, claiming he had to give in to “far right holdouts.”

“After a week of Republicans proving they are not fit to govern, as we speak they’re dealing with the basics of organizing Congress,” Reid said. “Just moments ago, passing a new house rules package for MAGA extremists. It includes a new rule allowing one member to force a vote of no confidence in the speaker, along with steep spending cuts and changes to rules on raising the debt limit,” Reid lamented. (RELATED: Republican Who Held Out Until The ‘Bitter End’ Says He Won’t Be ‘Saddled’ With Bad Decisions McCarthy Makes)

“Meanwhile, the investigations that Republicans are preparing to launch are equally disturbing. Among them, what could only be called a Kangaroo court that will soon target the Department of Justice and the FBI, the president’s son, Hunter Biden, and judiciary subcommittee on quote ‘weaponization of the federal government.'”

Among the issues Republicans want to investigate include the deadly botched Afghanistan withdrawal as well as the pandemic, including Dr. Anthony Fauci’s handling of it.

The House passed a rules package which includes a single member motion to vacate the chair as well as a requirement that tax increases receive 60% support before becoming law. The rules also require legislation be single-subject and members have 72 hours to read bills. Republicans are also creating a subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government under the House Judiciary Committee.