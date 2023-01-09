Just $7,300 Per Night: Russian Entrepreneur Turns Boeing 737 Into Luxury Villa In Bali

A Boeing 737 plane will be transformed to provide guests with a unique luxury hotel experience in Bali, Indonesia.

Felix Demin, a 31-year-old Russian entrepreneur, bought a Boeing 737 from the now-defunct airline Mandala Air in 2021, Business Insider reported. The 737 was operational up until 2014 when Mandala Air shut down its business operations. Over the past two years, Demin has been carrying out an extreme makeover of the plane.

Forsaken Boeing 737 to be reborn as luxury villa in Bali https://t.co/daq92kdtWY pic.twitter.com/8AfznrG1zc — New York Post (@nypost) January 9, 2023

Demin has transformed the interior of the plane into an extravagantly designed two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode. One of the wings was remodeled into a terrace with a variety of seating options, the NY Post reported. Other features on the property include an outdoor infinity pool with lounge seating and a lavish bonfire pit surrounded by luxury couches. Parking, wifi and air condition are also included.

Booking the plane will cost visitors at least $7,300 per night, the outlet reported.

The plane is permanently set on a cliff in Bali which overlooks the Indian Ocean, the outlet noted. The property is listed on Expedia as “Private Jet Villa by Hanging Gardens.”

Demin described the lengthy process to get his 737 project off the ground to Business Insider. After acquiring the required permits, it took Demin’s team a week to transport the plane to the Bali clifftop. (RELATED: There Is A Nuclear-Powered Flying Hotel Being Developed)

“Externally and structurally, this is a jet aircraft that we have turned into a luxury hotel,” Demin said of the project, the outlet reported.

The plane-turned-hotel will be available to rent in March, Insider reported.