Green Bay Packers’ Quay Walker Apologizes After Pushing Medical Staffer During Game

Well, this was dumb.

After shoving a Detroit Lions athletic trainer on the Jan. 8 edition of Sunday Night Football, Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker apologized Monday for the incident.

Taking to Twitter, Walker — who ended up being ejected in Green Bay’s 20-16 defeat after the push — stated that he takes “full responsibility” for his actions.

#Packers first-round rookie LB Quay Walker has been ejected for shoving a member of the #Lions training staff. Clear and obvious.pic.twitter.com/qxm9ycHt8I — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 9, 2023

“I want to apologize publicly about what happened Sunday night. I reacted off of my emotions again and take full responsibility of making another stupid decision,” tweeted Walker.

I understand I have to face everything that comes with the decision I’ve made and I’m definitely paying for it now. — Quay (@QuayWalker_) January 9, 2023

Also to explain my frustration in the tunnel. I wasn’t upset about being kicked out, I just knew I messed up again and was wrong for what I did and couldn’t believe I did it again. To the Detroit lions and to the entire training staff including the person I did that too.I’m sorry — Quay (@QuayWalker_) January 9, 2023

Yeah, it was a pretty stupid decision on Quay Walker’s part to push an athletic trainer of all people, but I’m not going to be too tough on him. This doesn’t happen much with me, so it’s saying a lot, but I actually feel through Walker’s apology that he actually means it and knows that he screwed up.

I could sit here and be a gunslinger and nail his coffin completely shut with my hot take artistry, but I truly believe that Quay knows that he messed up. It’s like that scene from “Menace II Society.” (RELATED: Peach State Dominance: The Georgia Bulldogs Will Win The National Championship (Again) And Become The New Alabama)

Imagine the public being the cop and Quay is the guy being questioned.

“You know you fu*ked up, right?”

Quay knows he messed up, and I’ll leave it at that.