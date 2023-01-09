Noma, Restaurant Voted Best In World, Announces Its Closing

Three-Michelin-starred restaurant Noma announced Monday it will be closing down in 2024.

The restaurant made the announcement in an Instagram post: “To continue being Noma, we must change. Therefore, dear guests and friends, we have some exciting news to share,” the caption reads. “Winter 2024 will be the last season of Noma as we know it.”

Based in Copenhagen, Denmark, the perma-award-winning “world’s best restaurant” is transforming into a full-time “food laboratory,” according to Forbes. The team, led by chef Rene Redzepi, will spend their time creating merchandise and dishes for Noma Projects, the restaurant’s e-commerce platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by noma (@nomacph)

Noma dining experiences will still be available as sporadic pop-ups, Forbes reported.

“Financially and emotionally, as an employer and as a human being, it just doesn’t work,” Redzepi, 45, told the New York Times (NYT) of his ultra-seasonal, high-acid culinary experience, a model that does not compliment the evolving food industry.

The multi-course tasting menu at Noma starts at roughly $500 per person, according to the NYT. (RELATED: ‘Global Food Catastrophe’ Coming Soon, Warns Germany, United Nations)

The restaurant first opened in 2003, and went on to be named the world’s best restaurant five times. Noma recently received its third Michelin star in 2021, Forbes continued. The restaurant’s plan is to keep running until the end of 2023, when it will make the full transformation to the food laboratory.