‘You Have To Rein It In’: GOP Rep Says Both Parties Have Spent Recklessly

Republican New York Rep. Mike Lawler said Monday on CNN that both Republicans and Democrats have been reckless with spending but that it’s time to be more frugal.

Lawler, who defeated five-term Democrat Sean Patrick Maloney in a massive upset in November, told CNN’s Jake Tapper that Republicans work together to fulfill their mandate to check the Biden administration’s agenda.

“With respect to spending, let’s be very clear. Spending from both parties has been excessive for a very long time. And there is no question that we have to rein in spending,” he said. “And anybody who disagrees with that is honestly being dishonest here, because we cannot sustain the level of debt that we have incurred in recent years. You have to rein it in.” (RELATED: Here’s Why 15 Republicans Flipped Their Support To Kevin McCarthy)

Lawler also said the Senate and White House will have no choice but to work with the Republican-led Congress to raise the debt ceiling. “There’s going to be some hardball here,” he predicted.

Some Republicans in Congress have voiced opposition to raising the debt ceiling, though economists warn that refusing to raise it could put the U.S. at risk of default, according to CNN.