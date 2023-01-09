Stacey Abrams Says She ‘Will Likely Run Again’ After Two Failed Campaigns

Two-time failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams told actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore on Monday that she will likely toss her hat in the ring for a third time.

Abrams, who lost the gubernatorial race to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp twice, said she was planning on launching another bid.

“So what’s next, are you gonna run again?” Barrymore asked. “Are you going? Do we get to look forward to this and galvanize again?”

“I will likely run again,” Abrams said.

“Yes!” Barrymore gushed as the audience cheered.

“I don’t know,” Abrams added, however. (RELATED: Stacey Abrams’ Non-Profit Reportedly Collecting Donations Without License)

“Yes, yes!” Barrymore continued to scream. “So are you gonna go up against some tough men who kind of don’t always play fair.”

“Well, if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again,” Abrams said. “And if it doesn’t work you try again.”

Abrams then said that during candidate debates she’s not trying to fight but rather “educate” people.

Abrams was catapulted to the national spotlight during her 2018 campaign, even delivering Democrats’ response to former President Donald Trump’s 2019 State of the Union address. Abrams then mounted a second bid in 2022, losing by roughly eight points.

Abrams’ 2022 campaign owes more than $1 million to vendors, despite raising more than $100 million, Axios reported. Abrams previously nearly ran out of money during her 2018 campaign. Abrams outraised Kemp by $8 million in 2022, with large donations and gifts coming from out-of-state celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio and Melinda Gates, Axios noted.