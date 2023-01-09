Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Tulsa King’ Finale Leaves Viewers Screaming At The Screen, Sets Up Perfect Second Season

The season finale of Taylor Sheridan’s “Tulsa King” aired Sunday on Paramount+, conluding what can only be called the best first season ever.

Not to be conflated with Sheridan’s other shows, “1883” and “1923,” which are both limited series, “Tulsa King” is a full on series that follows the life of a New York mobster (Sylvester Stallone) who is released from a 25-year prison sentence and relocated to Tulsa, Oklahoma, by his old syndicate. True to Sheridan’s intentions for the show, the first season can be best described as a “comedy of errors.”

After an epic first season, Sunday night’s finale left us with a superb cliffhanger and a brand new set of villains for season 2. The twist ending was equal parts infuriating, shocking and superbly exciting, a great way to set up the new storyline. Without giving too many spoilers, my family and I were literally screaming at the screen and I called Andrea Savage a “piece of shit” out loud as the credits started to roll.

The show was picked up for a second season after just three episodes of the show aired back in November, according to Deadline. I have no idea how they’ll possibly let the second season play out, but I’m oddly excited to see how Martin Starr’s crypto-hacking stoner character develops over the course of the show. (RELATED: Here’s A Rundown Of Every Upcoming Taylor Sheridan Show)

I’m not surprised. Sheridan is four for four on seriously impeccable television so far this year. He nailed it with the first “Yellowstone” prequel, “1883.” Then, he set the bar even higher with the fifth season of “Yellowstone,” which was only further outranked by the second prequel, “1923.” Along with “Tulsa King” and a number of other projects in the works, Sheridan is probably going to go down as the greatest television creator of all time.