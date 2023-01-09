Video Of Kate Winslet Encouraging Young Interviewer Goes Viral

Famous actress Kate Winslet paused to offer words of encouragement to a young girl conducting her first ever interview, and her compassionate moment has gone viral.

A young girl named Martha was interviewing Winslet for German TV network ZDF. The German broadcaster encourages young people to get into journalism by connecting their teen reporters with big names such as Winslet, according to the Daily Mail.

In a video of the incident, Martha could be heard saying, “Um, it’s my first time,” and Winslet immediately swooped in to create a comfortable environment with some words of kindness. The heartwarming video was posted to Twitter on Monday by entertainment reporter Liv Marks and it has already been viewed over 1.2 million times.

Kate Winslet reassuring this young girl that her interview will be amazing is the most precious thing I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/sm0D5FWWsM — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) January 9, 2023

“This is your first time doing it? OK, well guess what? When we do this interview, it’s going to be the most amazing interview ever,” the famous actress said to Martha. “And do you know why? Because we’ve decided that it is going to be. So, we’ve decided right now, me and you, that this is going to be a really fantastic interview.”

The “Titanic” actress maintained a warm, reassuring tone as she provided support to the young journalist.

“And you can ask me anything that you want, and you don’t have to be scared,” she added.

She then gave Martha the push she needed to confidently continue the interview with ease.

“Everything is going to be amazing. Ok? You’ve got this. Ok, let’s do it!” Winslet said.

Martha and Winslet then took selfies together, and Marks shared one image alongside the caption, “Kate Winslet reassuring this young girl that her interview will be amazing is the most precious thing I’ve ever seen.”

“Junkets can be really nerve wracking. Words of encouragement and kindness like this can go such a long way,” she added.