Video Game Developer Allegedly Fired Employee For Following LibsOfTikTok

Limited Run Games has allegedly fired a community manager over accounts the individual followed on Twitter, according to a report by Niche Gamer.

The video game developer confirmed it had fired an employee on Twitter citing efforts to maintain an “inclusive culture.” (RELATED: ‘The Corporate Kingdom Has Come To An End’: Florida Legislature To Strip Disney Of Self-Governing Status)

“LRG respects all personal opinions, however we remain committed to supporting an inclusive culture. Upon investigating a situation, an employee was terminated,” the company tweeted. “Our goal as a company is to continue to foster a positive and safe environment for everyone.”

Conservative influencer and former Daily Caller reporter Ian Miles Cheong says the manager was fired for following him and the Libs of TikTok on Twitter. Cheong says that a transgender activist who goes by the name Purple Tinker pressured the company to fire the employee.

“The community manager for @LimitedRunGames, @/KaraLynne0326, is a transphobic who follows a veritable who’s who of right-wing transphobic creeps,” Purple Tinker allegedly tweeted. “Unless and until she is fired from the company permanently, I am not giving them another single dime.”

Limited Run Games did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.

Purple Tinker’s account was deleted at the time of publication.

The Daily Caller has reached out to the employee and will update accordingly.