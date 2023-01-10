Here’s The US Government Delegation Attending The World Economic Forum

A bipartisan U.S. delegation of lawmakers and Biden administration officials will be attending the upcoming 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos, according to independent journalist Jordan Schachtel.

The congressional delegation includes Democratic Sens. Chris Coons of Delaware, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Maria Cantwell of Washington, as well as Republican Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho and independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

House lawmakers in the delegation include Democratic Reps. Don Beyer of Virginia, Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, Joaquin Castro of Texas, Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey, Gregory Meeks of New York and Juan Vargas of California.

Republican Reps. Maria Salazar of Florida and Darrell Issa of California will also be attending the WEF summit, Schachtel reported.

The Biden Admin is sending the FBI Director and the Director of National Intelligence to Davos. Very revealing choices https://t.co/h5iUytm64C — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) January 10, 2023

The Biden administration is sending FBI Director Christopher Wray, climate envoy John Kerry, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, Trade Representative Katherine Tai, U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines to represent the executive branch, according to Politico.

The World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland, will focus on “Cooperation in a Fragmented World,” bringing together 2,700 leaders from 130 countries, including 52 heads of government, according to its website. (RELATED: China Kicks Off 2023 With Massive Combat Drills Around Taiwan)

Attendees also include business executives from various sectors, such as financial services, information technology, energy and materials and infrastructure. Other leaders attending the WEF include heads of international organizations, leaders of civil society groups and young activists.

The annual forum led by WEF Chairman Klaus Schwab will take place Jan. 16-23.