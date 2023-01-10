‘Hold On, Hold On, Let Me Finish’: Byron Donalds Pushes Back After Joy Reid Interrupts Him

Florida Republican Rep. Byron Donalds and MSNBC’s Joy Reid had it out on air Tuesday night after Reid continually tried to interrupt the congressman.

Donalds and Reid discussed a plethora of topics such as the speaker’s race, racism, and Republicans’ plans for oversight.

Reid began by discussing the removal of Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell, and Ilhan Omar from the House Intelligence Committee and Foreign Affairs Committee. Speaker Kevin McCarthy told the Daily Caller in February if elected speaker he would strip the trio from their committees. McCarthy made the decision final, saying Swalwell’s reported relationship with a Chinese spy, Schiff’s defense of the Steele dossier and Omar’s blatant anti-Semitism is justifiable reason to remove them.

“Do you think that that is a good look for the Republican Party?” Reid asked.

“No, I think them going back on committees is what should happen. Look, what we told Democrat leadership when they went down this pathway of removing members from committee is basically saying, you should not do that because if it’s good for the goose, it’s good for the gander. Let’s be very clear, Ilhan Omar has said things that are reprehensible,” Donalds said before Reid tried to cut him off.

“Can you name-” Reid began.

“Hold on, hold on, let me finish,” Donalds shot back. “She’s said terrible things about the Jewish community, so much so that resolutions had to go to the House floor about them, and they were watered down.”

Reid then accused Republicans of removing the three aforementioned representatives solely out of vengeance.

“No, if you want to change the rules then we’ll live by your rules,” Donalds explained.

The pair duked it out for the remainder of the segment on several issues such as Donalds qualifications for role of the speaker, leading the two to spar again as Donalds and Reid spoke over one another about social security.

“Do you know that Social Security is going to be insolvent in 2035?” Donalds asked. (RELATED: Joy Reid Says It’s ‘Disturbing’ That Republicans Want To Investigate Hunter Biden, Others)

“It is not, that’s not true. It’s actually not true,” Reid said as Donalds and her once again spoke over each other.

“Joy, I’m a finance professional, I do more than just Congress. I worked in the financial community. I am telling you. Social Security will go insolvent.”

“That’s actually not true, that’s not true,” Reid said as she spoke over Donalds.