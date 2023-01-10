REPORT: Carlos Correa Signs 6-Year, $200 Million Contract With Minnesota Twins After New York Mets Deal Falls Through

Carlos Correa has to be the only player in MLB history to sign with three teams in one offseason, right?

Pending a physical, star shortstop Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins have agreed on a six-year, $200 million deal after weeks of talks between Correa and the New York Mets collapsed, according to a Tuesday report from ESPN.

January’s been one hell of a month for Correa, who got his offseason started when he originally signed with the San Francisco Giants for 13 years, $350 million Dec. 13. Then, when the Giants brought up concerns about his right leg that had been surgically repaired, Correa flipped to the New York Mets on a 12-year, $315 million deal. But the same thing happened with the Mets, who also had concerns after his physical, which allegedly led to negotiations falling through.

Now, Carlos Correa reportedly finds himself back where he started the offseason: with the Minnesota Twins.

BREAKING: Shortstop Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins are finalizing a six-year, $200 million contract, sources tell ESPN. The deal has a vesting option that can max out at $270 million. It is pending physical. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 10, 2023

I was (and still am) on board with the big-spending New York Mets empire Steve “Big Balla” Cohen wants to build as a baseball owner, but holy hell, my Atlanta Braves fandom is ecstatic right now.

I love Cohen, but I had no interest in having to deal with Correa for 12 years — Verlander and the rest of them are bad enough as it is, and I know Cohen will load up his Mets even further in the future. So for now, at least, my Braves dodged a bullet. We're loaded heading into the new season, and we already have to face off against a solid Mets team and the Philadelphia Phillies, who are fresh off a National League pennant and World Series appearance.

Just go back to where you came from, Carlos. Back to Minnesota.

Carlos Correa showing up to Minnesota Twins spring training. pic.twitter.com/Ro66oxGOt3 — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) January 10, 2023

Ahh, you gotta love a good ol’ Seinfeld reference.