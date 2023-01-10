‘He Is Crushing All The Progress Goals’: Jeremy Renner’s Family Provides Health Update On The Actor

Jeremy Renner’s health is said to be improving after he suffered serious injuries in a snowplow accident on New Year’s Day.

Renner’s accident happened on his property in Reno, Nevada, as he was attempting to use the snowplow to help dig his family out from a major snow storm and wound up getting run over by the machine. He was airlifted to hospital for immediate care.

“We are so thrilled with his progress. If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn’t mess around,” Kym Renner, the actor’s sister, said, according to People. “He is crushing all the progress goals.”

Jeremy Renner’s Family Is ‘Thrilled with His Progress’ Following Snowplow Accident, Says His Sister https://t.co/OFEW71qNvx — People (@people) January 10, 2023

Renner, best known for playing the role of a superhero, Hawkeye, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, suffered “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries,” and underwent surgery Jan. 2, according to People.

The actor’s sister reported on his progress with excitement and a positive outlook for the future.

“We couldn’t feel more positive about the road ahead,” she said to People. (RELATED: Doctor Removes Live Grenade From Ukrainian Soldier’s Body)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@jeremyrenner)

The 52-year-old actor posted a selfie from his hospital bed Jan 3, his first public comment since the accident occurred. “Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all,” he wrote

Two days later, he shared a video to his Instagram Story of his sister and his mother carefully washing his hair. “Spa moment to lift my spirits,” he wrote in his caption.