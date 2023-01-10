Canadian Reporter Who Suffered Medical Issue Live On-Air Issues Health Update

A Canadian multimedia journalist who suffered a medical issue live on-air issued a health update late Monday.

CTV reporter Jessica Robb suffered an unspecified medical emergency while discussing a report about a fatal Iranian plane crash with anchor Nahreman Issa. She seemingly struggled to read the teleprompter or finish a sentence, and began unsteadily moving from side-to-side before the camera cut back to Issa.

Robb issued a statement saying her medical issue is “no cause for concern,” and addressed rumors about the cause of her health emergency, according to CTV Edmonton.

“On Sunday night, a very personal and vulnerable moment unfolded as I reported live on air,” Robb wrote. “Since then, it has been shared thousands of times, along with baseless theories about the cause. To everyone who has reached out with supportive messages of well wishes and concern, thank you. It’s been overwhelming, and while I can’t get to all the messages, please know I’ve seen them and appreciate every single one.”

“I have also received an overwhelming amount of harassment and hatred, tied to false theories about the reason for the incident,” Robb’s statement continued. “While I will not share private medical information publicly, I can say that there is no cause for concern, and that my understanding of my own medical background provides a reasonable explanation for what happened. I can, however, confirm that the situation was in no way related to the COVID-19 vaccine.” (RELATED: CTV Reporter Appears To Suffer Medical Emergency On-Air)

A message from Jessica Robb: On Sunday night, a very personal and vulnerable moment unfolded as I reported live on air. pic.twitter.com/WbMNWhsoN7 — CTV Edmonton (@ctvedmonton) January 9, 2023

Shortly after the incident, Robb assured the public she was stable and thanked the CTV team for taking care of her.