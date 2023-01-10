Editor Daily Rundown: White House & DOJ Hid Biden’s Own Classified Documents Scandal From Public

AHEAD OF MIDTERMS, WHITE HOUSE & DOJ HID BIDEN’S OWN CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS SCANDAL FROM PUBLIC… BIDEN ILLEGALLY KEPT CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS FOR 6 YEARS… NYT: Biden Lawyers Found Classified Material at His Former Office

WASHINGTON — President Biden’s lawyers discovered “a small number” of classified documents in his former office at a Washington think tank last fall, the White House said on Monday, prompting the Justice Department to scrutinize the situation to determine how to proceed.

The inquiry, according to two people familiar with the matter, is a type aimed at helping Attorney General Merrick B. Garland decide whether to appoint a special counsel, like the one investigating former President Donald J. Trump’s hoarding of sensitive documents and failure to return all of them.

The documents found in Mr. Biden’s former office, which date to his time as vice president, were found by his personal lawyers on Nov. 2, when they were packing files at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, according to the White House. Officials did not describe precisely how many documents were involved, what kind of information they included or their level of classification. […]

The White House statement said that it “is cooperating” with the department but did not explain why Mr. Biden’s team waited more than two months to announce the discovery of the documents, which came a week before the midterm congressional elections when the news would have been an explosive last-minute development.

It also came shortly before Mr. Garland’s Nov. 18 appointment of Jack Smith as a special counsel to take over the criminal investigation into Mr. Trump’s failure to return a large number of classified documents that were sent to his Florida residence and club, Mar-a-Lago, when he left office — even after being subpoenaed.

‘IS THE WHITE HOUSE GOING TO BE RAIDED TONIGHT?’ … FOX: House Oversight chairman says discovery of Biden classified docs displays ‘two-tier’ justice system

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the House Oversight Committee, told reporters Monday night that the handling of the discovery of classified documents by President Joe Biden’s lawyers that were taken from the White House six years ago is a display of a “two-tier” system of justice. […]

“Is the White House going to be raided tonight?” Comer asked. “Are they going to raid the Biden center? I don’t know.”

“This is further concern that there’s a two-tier justice system within the DOJ with how they treat Republicans vs. Democrats … certainly how they treat the former president vs. the current president,” Comer added.

‘OH REALLY? THEY JUST NOW FOUND THEM? AFTER ALL THESE YEARS?’ … FOX: McCarthy reacts to classified documents discovered from Biden’s time as VP: Dems ‘overplayed their hand’ (VIDEO)

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., says Democrats “overplayed their hand” in the handling of the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago in light of new revelations of classified documents discovered at the Penn Biden Center, which were taken by now-President Joe Biden after his time as vice president nearly six years ago.

“I think from … the same point that the Dems overplayed their hand on the Mar-a-Lago … just a proof of that,” McCarthy responded Monday evening to a reporter’s question about the new reports that Biden took a batch of records from Biden’s time as vice president.

A FLASHBACK TO KEEP IN MIND… APRIL 2022… NY POST: $54M in Chinese gifts donated to UPenn, home of Biden Center

A government watchdog is demanding the US attorney probing Hunter Biden in Delaware investigate tens of millions in anonymous donations from China to the University of Pennsylvania, where an academic center is named for his father, President Biden.

The Ivy League college raked in a total of $54.6 million from 2014 through June 2019 in donations from China, including $23.1 million in anonymous gifts starting in 2016, according to public records.

Most of the anonymous donations came after the university announced in February 2017 that it would create the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement. Joe Biden, whose term as vice president had just ended, was to lead the center and was also named a professor at the university.

TWITTER FILES…

PFIZER BOARD MEMBER — AND FORMER FDA DIRECTOR — SECRETLY PROVOKED CENSORSHIP OF TWEETS HIGHLIGHTING NATURAL IMMUNITY… ALEX BERENSON: 1/ My first #TwitterFiles report: how @scottgottliebmd – a top Pfizer board member – used the same Twitter lobbyist as the White House to suppress debate on Covid vaccines, INCLUDING FROM A FELLOW HEAD OF @US_FDA! Thanks @elonmusk for opening these files. (THREAD)

2/ In August 2021, Gottlieb told Todd O’Boyle – a senior manager in Twitter’s public policy department – that a tweet from @drgiroir claiming CORRECTLY that natural immunity was superior to vaccine immunity was “corrosive” and might “go viral.”

3/ Twitter put a misleading tag on the tweet, preventing it from being shared. Gottlieb then went after a tweet about Covid’s low risk to kids from @justin_hart. Pfizer would soon win the okay for its mRNA shots for children, so keeping parents scared was crucial…

4/ In October 2022, @scottgottliebmd claimed on Twitter and CNBC that he was not trying to suppress debate on mRNA jabs. These files prove that Gottlieb – board member at a company that has made $70 billion on the shots – did just that.

FULL STORY… ALEX BERENSON: From the Twitter Files: Pfizer board member Scott Gottlieb secretly pressed Twitter to hide posts challenging his company’s massively profitable Covid jabs

ANGRY BIDEN WHITE HOUSE PRESSURED FACEBOOK TO CENSOR TUCKER CARLSON… IF YOU DON’T BAN HIM, HYSTERICAL WHITE HOUSE EMPLOYEE SCREECHES, THERE COULD BE ‘AN INSURRECTION’… ‘These Questions Weren’t Rhetorical’: White House Staff Grilled Facebook For Not Censoring Tucker Carlson [ENOUGH], Docs Show

Officials in the Biden administration repeatedly questioned Facebook’s decision to not completely censor a video posted by Tucker Carlson criticizing COVID-19 vaccines, at one point insinuating that the company was encouraging violent behavior and responsible for the Jan. 6 “insurrection,” according to emails published Monday by Louisiana State Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Andrew Slavitt — at the time the Biden administration’s COVID-19 czar — wrote a message to Facebook staff on the morning of April 14, 2021, expressing frustration that a Tucker Carlson video that was critical of COVID-19 was the “[n]umber one” post on Facebook, according to the emails. A Facebook staffer responded to Slavitt’s request at nearly 11:00 p.m. the same day, informing him that while the Carlson video did not qualify for removal, it was no longer being recommended to users, had a label sending users to “authoritative” sources of information on the pandemic and was being “demoted,” according to the emails.

The Facebook staffer also noted that the video was “not the most popular post about vaccines on Facebook today,” citing seven other pieces of “popular vaccine-related content” on the site that day — including posts from CNN, The New York Times and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — according to the emails. This seemingly did little to alleviate the White House’s concern over the post, with White House Director of Digital Strategy Rob Flaherty sending a response with a series of questions about the post, according to the documents published by Landry.

“How was this not violative? The second half of the segment is raising conspiracy theories about the government hiding that all vaccines aren’t effective. … Moreover: you say reduced and demoted. What does that mean? There’s 40,000 shares on the video. … How effective is that?” Flaherty wrote to the unidentified Facebook staffer just after 11:30 p.m. on April 14, 2021, according to the documents. “Not for nothing but the last time we did this dance, it ended in an insurrection.”

LANDRY: ‘IT’S CERTAINLY A VIOLATION OF FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHTS’ … ‘We Were Censored’ By White House For Pointing Out ‘Huge Problems’ With COVID Vaccines, Tucker Carlson Says (VIDEO)

Fox News host Tucker Carlson spoke out Monday about a 2021 email from a White House official demanding Facebook censor him for pointing out “huge problems” with COVID vaccines.

“It was never really a secret there were huge problems with the COVID shots. We knew this because the Biden administration’s own VAERS database indicated that from the beginning. A lot of people were being injured, but the media suppressed that news,” Carlson said. “We tried to point it out more than a year ago, not because we have a problem with vaccines or are anti-vaxxers, but because if you force people to take something you probably ought to know what it is and what effects it might have. That’s the most basic right of all, to know what goes into your body, to know something about it. But in trying to say that, we were censored and now we know we were censored by the White House.”

MCCARTHY SHEPHERDS CONSERVATIVE-SOUGHT RULES PACKAGE THROUGH HOUSE… House Passes Rules Package. Here’s What Conservatives Won

The official House rules package, which all but one Republican voted for, passed Monday. It includes a single member motion to vacate the chair as well as a requirement that tax increases receive 60% support before becoming law. The rules also require that legislation have only one subject, and give members 72 hours to read bills. Republicans are also creating a new Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government under the House Judiciary Committee.

“You are going to have to trust the people that are put on this committee, and I’ll tell you what, if there’s something fishy going on, I’ll come out of the SCIF and tell you, but a lot of it will be behind closed doors, it will be classified information. If we find anything illegal or unconstitutional, we will bring it forward,” Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie told Tucker Carlson of the committee.

However, most provisions negotiated by the leadership team and the GOP holdouts are not included in the rules package voted on by members.

“It has to do with personnel, how members of the conference will be appropriately distributed to key committees. It is about policy imperatives. There are critical issues that we must address,” North Carolina Rep. Dan Bishop told reporters Friday.

HOUSE GOP MOVES TO STOP GROWING IRS… BILL IS DOA IN SENATE… ABC: House Republicans pass legislation trying to block new IRS funding

“Our first bill will repeal funding for 87,000 new IRS agents, because the government should be here to help you, not go after you,” declared newly minted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy upon taking the gavel early Saturday morning and ushering in a new session under Republican control. […]

On Monday, the House passed the proposal in a party-line vote, 221-210.

The proposal has little chance of passing the Democratic-controlled Senate to head to President Joe Biden’s desk.

SHINE BRIGHT, LIKE A DIAMOND… Diamond Of ‘Diamond And Silk’ Dies, Aged 51

Diamond Lynette Hardaway of “Diamond and Silk” died Monday aged 51.

Hardaway’s death was confirmed by the sister’s official Twitter account, with tributes to the star pouring out online through Monday night and Tuesday morning. An official cause of death was not released as of early Tuesday morning.

Concerns were raised over Diamond’s health back in November, when the pair’s Twitter account asked “anyone who believes in the power of prayer please pray for Diamond.” Former President Donald Trump was one of the first people to be informed of her death, sharing the news to his followers on Truth Social and noting that “Diamond’s death was totally unexpected.”