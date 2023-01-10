Ballsy ESPN Analyst David Pollack Declares Georgia Has ‘Taken Hold Of College Football’ Right In Front Of Nick Saban

I kind of want to look at this as a form of karma against Nick Saban.

The Georgia Bulldogs completely hammered the TCU Horned Frogs by a score of 65-7 in the College Football Playoff National Championship. During halftime of the game, ESPN college football analyst David Pollack was absolutely brilliant with his declaration that Georgia has “taken hold of college football,” especially since he said this right in front of Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

Pollack also threw in this gem of a quote:

“This is a young football team, this isn’t an old football team with a bunch of guys losing.”

The balls on David Pollack to say Georgia has taken over college football while sitting right next to Nick Saban pic.twitter.com/flLH3JNJx5 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) January 10, 2023

I’ve been a fan of Nick Saban for quite some time now. I have a lot of admiration for how Saban and Alabama have dominated college football for so long. Nick Saban is a legend — there’s no ‘ifs,’ ‘ands’ or ‘buts’ about that.

But I can’t lie: when I first saw this clip, I for some reason started thinking about Saban backstabbing my Miami Dolphins back in 2006. If you’re not aware, Saban became the head coach of the Fins, coached us for two seasons, and then dipped when things got a little rough. In his first season in 2005, he was 9-7. And then in 2006, he dropped to 6-10. After that 2006 season, Saban promised to stay with the Dolphins, but as we all know now, he completely lied to everyone and then became the head coach of Alabama. And the rest is history. (RELATED: ‘I Have Fantastic Milkers’: Paige Spiranac Goes After Conservative Commentator Nick Adams)

I have no idea why that story just randomly popped in my head, but I like to think it’s God’s way of messaging me through my mind and telling me that Nick Saban is getting his karma for lying to and leaving the Dolphins.

Yeah, I’m sticking with that.