Federal Judge Forces Stacey Abrams Org To Literally Pay For Her Stolen Election Claims

An organization founded by twice-disappointed gubernatorial hopeful Stacy Abrams has been ordered by a federal judge to reimburse the state of Georgia over $200,000 in legal fees relating to her claim the 2018 gubernatorial election was stolen from her.

Fair Fight Action was ordered to reimburse Georgia taxpayers after a federal judge ruled, following a four-year battle, in September that the state’s election laws did not violate voter’s rights, the Washington Free Beacon reported. The judge ruled that the organization must repay $192,628.85 in transcription fees and over $38,000 in copying costs incurred by the state as it defended itself against the allegations brought forth by Abrams’ group.

NEW: Stacey Abrams’s nonprofit group Fair Fight Action has been ordered to reimburse the state of Georgia $231,000 for legal fees the state incurred defending itself against her failed 2018 voter suppression lawsuit.https://t.co/Kqn88hL3wJ — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) January 10, 2023

“Stacey Abrams’s voter suppression claims were false. It has never been easier to vote and harder to cheat in the state of Georgia,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger said in a statement, according to the outlet. “This is a start, but I think Stacey Abrams should pay back the millions of taxpayer dollars the state was forced to spend to disprove her false claims.” (RELATED: Georgia Democrats Rip Stacey Abrams After Second Failed Campaign: ‘Stacey Must Own Some Of This’)

Abrams’ campaign reportedly owes more than $1 million in debt after raising a staggering $113 million in her attempt to unseat Kemp, the outlet reported. Abrams’ campaign allegedly used campaign funds on “swag truck” and a “hype house” in Atlanta to attract young voters.

Abrams appears undeterred, however, telling Drew Barrymore she is planning to run a third time.

Fair Fight Action did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.