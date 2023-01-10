Georgia Students Celebrate Back-To-Back National Championships By Setting Christmas Trees On Fire

Good for these kids, man.

After the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs absolutely steamrolled the TCU Horned Frogs, 65-7, to win back-to-back national championships, it was a complete party in Athens. We had the streets of the city packed to the max, students climbing up trees in celebration, hell, they were even pulling up trees.

And speaking of trees, they were also setting Christmas ones on fire to celebrate their glorious win:

Holy hell, these kids sure know how to party. This is exactly how you’re supposed to celebrate back-to-back national championships if you’re a student. Why celebrate in-house when you can go out on the street and set Christmas trees on fire?

I mean, come on, check out the entire scene. This was brilliant:

I can’t help but be happy for Georgia. They completely demolished TCU to the point where they turned them into ashes, and then the students rolled those metaphorical ashes into possibly literal blunts for the after-game parties. (RELATED: Georgia Dominated TCU So Much That Players Were Eating Wings And Drinking Beer While The Game Was Still Going On)

Oh man, and just imagine how live those parties would have been too after winning two consecutive championships, knowing you’re now the new Alabama and are the favorite to win a third straight. It would make me want to go burn a Christmas tree too, and I’d use that fire to light up my Horned Frog ash joint.

Good times. Good times, indeed.