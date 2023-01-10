Georgia’s Warren Brinson Took Over The CBS Sports Broadcast And Was Absolutely Brilliant As The New Host

Warren Brinson definitely has a future in broadcasting if he wants one.

After the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs utterly destroyed the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 to win back-to-back national championships, it was party time for the Dawgs. In fact, it was such a party that one Georgia player’s outright joy even guaranteed him a career whenever he decides to hang up his cleats.

Speaking with CBS Sports’ Brady Quinn and Danny Kannell after his team’s national title victory, Bulldogs defensive lineman Warren Brinson took over the broadcast, and when he did, he put on an absolute show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS Sports (@cbssports)

Like I said, if this man ever wants a career in broadcasting one day, he’s got it. Guaranteed. My man nailed it.

God, I’m so happy we’re all being forced to swim in the glory of Georgia’s second straight national championship instead of being forced to swim in that “fairytale Cinderella underdog story” nonsense if TCU had won. I can’t lie, I would have been so annoyed with that whole thing.

Nothing against the Horned Frogs … actually, this has everything to do with them after they beat Michigan. They were already on my bad side with that, and then when they faced off against the Dawgs (a program I have love for), that made it even worse for me. (RELATED: Georgia Students Celebrate Back-To-Back National Championships By Setting Christmas Trees On Fire)

Quite frankly, the Horned Frogs left a bad taste in my mouth. But I guess that’s what frogs do when you taste them.

Anyways, you get the point. Georgia glory, baby. Peach State dominance. The new Alabama.

I can’t say it enough.