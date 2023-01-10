EXCLUSIVE: Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Introduces Executive Order Combatting CRT On First Day In Office

Republican Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders introduced an executive order Thursday, her first official day in office, that would combat Critical Race Theory (CRT) in schools across the state.

The Daily Caller first obtained the executive order that will empower the Department of Education to prevent indoctrination and CRT of Arkansas students that conflict with principles of equal protection under the law. The order will also prohibit employees and students from having to attend CRT trainings and orientations.

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies. (RELATED: Sanders Gets Emotional Reading Veteran’s Letter To Trump [VIDEO])

READ THE EXECUTIVE ORDER HERE:

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — EO 23-05 CRT-FINAL by Henry Rodgers on Scribd

Sanders was sworn into office Monday and is replacing Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who could not run again due to term limits. (RELATED: Trump Makes Surprise Appearance At Sarah Huckabee Sanders Campaign Event)

Education will be one of Sanders’ biggest priorities as Governor.

The executive order is set to be signed Tuesday afternoon.