Mother Of 2 Shoots And Kills Alleged Carjacker Who Broke Into Her House Armed With A Shovel: Police

A Louisiana mother of two shot and killed a man after he broke into her family’s home early Sunday morning, police said in a statement.

Robert Rheams broke into the Hammond woman’s residence while carrying a shovel and a lug wrench at around 5 a.m. Sunday, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A “physical altercation” took place when Rheams, 51, walked into the home, the sheriff’s office continued.

“In fear of her safety and her children, she was able to retrieve a handgun where she fired one shot, striking the home intruder,” Chief Jimmy Travis told Fox News.

The Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced Rheams dead on the scene, according to the sheriff’s office Facebook statement.

“This case appears to be a homeowner exercising second amendment rights to protect herself and her children from a violent home invasion,” police wrote in the statement.

Hours before the break-in, Rheams attempted to carjack a motel patron who had offered him a ride, police told WAFB.

“During the drive, he started striking the driver with his fist and the driver ran into a ditch causing the car to become stuck,” Tangipahoa Parish Police Chief Jimmy Travis told the outlet. “The driver was able to exit the car and flee to safety.”

Rheams attempted to drive the car out of the ditch before abandoning his efforts and walking three blocks to the Hammond woman’s house, according to Fox News. (RELATED: Mom Shoots Alleged Home Invader Through Bedroom Door, Saves Kids)

Investigators believe the woman and Rheams had no prior relationship, and that Rheams’ break-in was “totally random,” according to WAFB.

No charges have been filed, and the investigation is ongoing.