Diamond Of ‘Diamond And Silk’ Dies Aged 51

Diamond Lynette Hardaway of “Diamond and Silk” died Monday aged 51.

Hardaway’s death was confirmed by the sister’s official Twitter account, with tributes to the star pouring out online through Monday night and Tuesday morning. An official cause of death was not released as of early Tuesday morning.

Concerns were raised over Diamond’s health back in November, when the pair’s Twitter account asked “anyone who believes in the power of prayer please pray for Diamond.” Former President Donald Trump was one of the first people to be informed of her death, sharing the news to his followers on Truth Social and noting that “Diamond’s death was totally unexpected.”

“Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, all Americans,” Trump told his followers. “Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loves so much, North Carolina.”

Her sister, Silk Herneitha Rochelle Hardaway, was “with her all the way, and at her passing,” the former president continued. “There was no better team anywhere or at any time.”

The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity! Please respect the privacy of Diamond’s family! Memorial Ceremony TBA. Contributions towards Preserving Diamond’s Legacy are only being accepted at the following link:https://t.co/g6J6NlBXE7 — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) January 10, 2023

“Diamond and Silk” shot to fame after switching from being life-long Democrats to pro-Trump Republicans during the 2016 presidential campaign. The pair said they became supporters of the former president after realizing that policies pushed by Democrats were not helping minorities, nor the greater American public.

“It’s time for us to look past our skin color and realize we’re all Americans first,” Silk said in 2018. (RELATED: Diamond and Silk Unload On Joe Biden Over ‘You Ain’t Black’ Comments)

Their work started as an online vlog and evolved into a show with Fox News that was ultimately cancelled in 2020 after the sisters discussed conspiracies related to COVID-19. They were subsequently hired by Newsmax and rebranded their show, “Diamond and Silk: Crystal Clear.”