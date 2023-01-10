Dem Strategist Agrees With Rep. Gaetz’ Amendment That Would Allow C-SPAN Cameras To Cover House Floor Proceedings

A Democratic strategist praised an amendment Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida will offer Tuesday that would free C-SPAN’s cameras to cover normal floor proceedings in the House of Representatives.

“I have to say, I never thought I would say this sentence. I agree with Matt Gaetz 100% on this one,” Karen Finney, a spokeswoman for Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 presidential campaign, told CNN host Jake Tapper. (RELATED: Alabama Rep Has To Be Physically Restrained In Confrontation With Matt Gaetz)

“I actually do think it was good for the country to have more of a view into what was happening, how it happened and frankly, how their own members were behaving throughout the process,” Finney added.

WATCH:

Gaetz announced Tuesday he would offer the amendment to the House Rules package that passed Monday, saying it was time to change from the “boomer-fied” fixed locations usually seen on C-SPAN, Fox News reported. The amendment would require no less than four cameras operated by the cable network to be operating in the House of Representatives.

“Broader transparency in Congress is a net positive, and we need more of it,” Gaetz posted on Twitter.

C-SPAN cameras provided a window into House proceedings during the start of the 118th Congress, catching Gaetz and Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona in conversations with Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York during the lengthy process that led to Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s election as speaker on the 15th ballot, something Tapper noted during the discussion.

“Congressman Gaetz, we’re behind you on that bill,” Tapper said.

