NBC Reporter Says White House Hiding Doc Story From Public Before Midterms Is A ‘Significant Concern’

NBC’s Justice and Intelligence correspondent Ken Dilanian questioned Tuesday why the Biden Administration waited months to tell the American public that classified documents from President Joe Biden’s time as vice president were found in a personal office.

Biden’s personal attorneys allegedly stumbled across several documents while packing files and notified the National Archives and Records Administration, CNN reported citing two sources familiar with the matter. Several of the classified documents were allegedly related to issues like Ukraine, Iran and the U.K. Biden was reportedly unaware that the documents were found at the office and was notified through the White House counsel’s office.

The documents were found six days before the midterm elections, raising questions, according to Dilanian.

“Lawyers found them, as soon as they found them, the White House is saying, they turned them over to the National Archives which then got the Justice Department involved,” Dilanian said. “Attorney General Merrick Garland at some point referred this matter to the U.S. attorney in Chicago who is one of two Trump holdovers in the administration. In other words, he was appointed by Donald Trump and they did that on purpose to create an appearance of independence here and that U.S. Attorney going to decide whether there needs to be a criminal investigation and if there is, we can presume that Merrick Garland would appoint a special counsel, but I think we’re a long way from that because from the White House account, this was inadvertent and they self-reported and they acted immediately.”

“Nonetheless there are some significant concerns here, A) how did these classified documents get to a place they shouldn’t have been and B) why did the White House sit on this for so long? They knew six days before the November midterm. Joe Biden knew, his aides knew, yet they did not tell the public until this leaked to the news media.”

The Daily Caller’s Editorial Director and WMAL host Vince Coglianese raised the same point during his Tuesday radio show. (RELATED: Joy Reid Says It’s ‘Disturbing’ That Republicans Want To Investigate Hunter Biden, Others)

“The United States government, which is currently led by Joe Biden, and the Justice Department, which is currently led by Merrick Garland, decided it was in your best interest to withhold from you that they had found classified information inside of Joe Biden’s private offices from his time as vice president that had clearly been there for some length of time over the course of the last six years,” Coglianese said.

“Well … it is, of course, after the midterms, the damage of such a revelation is gone, once again the Justice Department has meddled in an election, refused to tell the American people things that were germane ahead of an election so that they could make a reasoned judgement about whether or not they wanted to continue to support the party in power,” Coglianese said.

He also suggested that the move was to delegitimize any investigative oversight work Republicans may conduct now that they hold the majority.

Republicans have promised to investigate the alleged weaponization of several intelligence agencies.