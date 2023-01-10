‘Listen To Mommy Milkers’: Paige Spiranac, Conservative Commentator Nick Adams Are Still Waging Twitter War

Former professional golfer Paige Spiranac and conservative political commentator Nick Adams went at each other on social media Saturday.

Adams started the latest spat after saying he “spoke the truth about slow female golfers and the Instagram golf cabal launched a blitzkrieg attack” against him. He then referred to himself in the third person in a tweet on the spat, reminding his followers he considers himself a so-called “alpha male.”

“Can’t there be a par 3 course set aside for the slow female golfers so they don’t clog up the championship courses on the weekends? There’s no reason women should be allowed to slow down the pace of play on a beautiful Saturday like today!” Adams said Saturday in his initial tweet.

Nick is the type of golfer who tees off from the tips but can’t hit is more than 220. He’ll wait for par 5s in two when he’s 310 out. Say “hit it sally” when someone in group leaves a putt short. And thinks he has a shot with the cart girl. https://t.co/jrbMIIhJk0 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) January 7, 2023

Spiranac was clearly having none of it, writing, “It would be so satisfying out driving you all day long.” Adams apparently couldn’t handle being mocked so easily by Maxim’s “Sexiest Woman Alive,” so he came back with a pretty cringe response.

“Listen Paige, you’re not famous because of your golf swing or how far you can drive the ball,” he wrote. In an absolutely killer retort, Spiranac joked that everyone is aware she has “fantastic milkers” and that she would now change her name to “Paige Spiranac (alpha jugs),” mocking Adams’ seeming obsession with thinking he’s an “alpha male” and telling everyone all about it.

He even shared the hilarious tweets Spiranac wrote about him Sunday, claiming he “regret[s] nothing.” (RELATED: Take Paige Spirinac’s Straight Man Test — If You Fail, You Passed)

“Little Nicky listen to Mommy Milkers and go to your room. You’re embarrassing yourself,” Spiranac replied to Adams’ follow-up tweet. Still, Adams wouldn’t back down, arguing no one was taking her side, despite the comments on his post suggesting quite the opposite was true.

Adams eventually gave up when author Tony Posnanski told him to “take the L, Nick,” and others continued making fun of him for his apparent “alpha male” obsession. It remains unclear which aspect of the exchange Adams felt he won, as he was so obviously owned by Spiranac.