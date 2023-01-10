‘I Put Myself In Crazy Situations’: Pamela Anderson Sets The Record Straight On Her Wild Life, Infamous Sex Tape

Netflix released the first trailer for Pamela Anderson’s highly anticipated documentary on Tuesday.

The teaser video shows snippets of Anderson’s life and career and her voice-over is heard as various scenes come to life on the screen. “I blocked that stolen tape out of my life in order to survive,” Anderson said, making reference to her leaked sex tape with ex-husband Tommy Lee. “Now that it’s all coming up again, I feel sick.”

The famous actress then declared the intent behind the documentary. “I wanna take control of the narrative for the first time,” she said.

Another voice could be heard saying, “I don’t think people consider her the owner of her own image. It’s Pamela Anderson. Public property.”

Anderson alluded to the fact that she was always judged by the sex tape, and that it always formed the foundation of her image.

“I didn’t feel like I had respect. I had to make a career out of the pieces left, but I’m not the damsel in distress. I put myself in crazy situations…and… survived them,” Anderson said.

Images of Anderson during her days on “Baywatch,” being swarmed by paparazzi, and penning some of her memories into a journal flashed across the screen.

“I don’t care what people think ’cause it’s the only choice I had,” Anderson said. “If I cared what people think, I wouldn’t be here.”

Anderson suggested the leaked sex tape left her with a tainted image and implied that she leaned into it as a means to continue forging forward with her career.

“You have to be brave and use what you got,” Anderson said. (RELATED: Bryan Cranston Reveals He Lost His Virginity To A Prostitute At 16)

“Why can’t we be the heroes of our own life story? Maybe I do all the interviews naked. There’s no mystery here,” Anderson said, as she closed off the trailer.

Director Ryan White revealed that in spite of her heavy influence and involvement in the documentary, there will be some portions that will come as a surprise to Anderson herself, according to People.

“She’s telling her story in her own words, finally, but she also doesn’t know which archival videos and personal diaries will be used in the final film,” White said.

“She gave us carte blanche to use the archival [footage for] how we thought best told the story,” he said.

“It’s a sign of how authentically Pamela has lived her life. She owns every part of her life — the good, the bad and the ugly. It’s an incredibly vulnerable but brave way to live” White said, according to People.