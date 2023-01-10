REPORT: Police Make Gruesome Discovery In Search For Missing Massachusetts Mom

Police officials searching for missing Massachusetts mom Ana Walshe reportedly made a gruesome discovery at a local trash facility Tuesday.

Investigators searching a trash facility in Peabody allegedly found trash bags containing blood, a hatchet, a hacksaw, a rug and used cleaning supplies, CBS News reported. This alleged discovery comes after it was reported that Walshe’s husband Brian had allegedly made several internet searches, including “how to dispose of a 115-pound woman’s body” and “how to dismember a body.” Walshe also allegedly spent $450 on cleaning supplies the day after Ana’s disappearance. (RELATED: Man Charged With Murdering, Dismembering Girlfriend, And Stuffing Her In A Suitcase)



Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey would not confirm the findings to reporters.

“Search activity conducted north of Boston yesterday resulted in a number of items being collected which will now be subject to processing and testing to determine if they are of evidentiary value to this investigation. No detail on those items will be disclosed at this time,” said district attorney spokesman David Traub, per CBS News.

Walshe has been missing since early New Year’s Day when she missed a work-related flight to Washington, D.C. At the time, investigators were attempting to determine whether the mother of three had gotten into a scheduled rideshare to the airport. The search for Ana took a turn when police arrested Walshe’s husband for “misleading the investigation” Sunday.

One week before her disappearance, Walshe allegedly asked her mother to travel from Serbia to come see her.

“She just said, ‘Please, mama. Come tomorrow,’” her mother, Milanka Ljubicic, stated via a translator on Fox News, “Which means, that clearly, there must have been some problems.”

Ljubicic conceded that she didn’t feel that there was anything sinister to the request, telling Fox News later that when she suggested visiting her daughter in early January, Walshe revealed that she and her husband were making plans for February.

Her mother also revealed that she missed a phone call from her daughter on New Year’s Eve the night before she vanished. “I regret not getting the phone, because she’s disappeared,” Ljubicic stated per the outlet.

Brian Walshe is being held on $500,000 cash bail, CBS reported.