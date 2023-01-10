18-Time Felon In Portland, Oregon, Sentenced To More Than 6 Years In Prison For Illegal Firearm Possession

A Portland, Oregon, man was sentenced to six years and five months in federal prison Monday for illegal firearm possession after 18 previous felony convictions, the Oregon U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Tyrone Lamont Allen, 53, fired a handgun during a Nov. 2021 altercation with his girlfriend while on post-prison supervision for bank robberies, subsequently denying he fired or possessed a firearm before claiming it belonged to her, according to the office’s press release. Allen pleaded guilty in April 2021 for multiple April 2017 bank and credit union robberies, receiving a time-served sentence with the prosecution’s support, Oregon Live reported. (RELATED: Liberal Prosecutors Helped Fuel Crime Surges In Some American Cities, Experts Say)

Portland police digitally removed Allen’s facial tattoos from his mugshot in those bank robbery cases before showing it to tellers after none of them reported seeing tattoos on the culprit’s face, according to the outlet. Police ran afoul of federal guidelines by failing to disclose the alteration, but U.S. District Judge Marco A. Hernandez said the manipulated photo was not “unnecessarily suggestive.”

Motor vehicle thefts and robberies in Portland surged by nearly 38.6% and 28.5% respectively from November 2021 through October 2022 compared to the previous 12 months, according to Portland Police Bureau data. Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt’s office prosecuted approximately 46% of misdemeanor theft cases presented by police from January through Nov. 21, KGW8 reported. The Oregon U.S. Attorney’s Office declined the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for further comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.