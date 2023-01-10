Scantily Clad Man Makes Surprise Cameo In District Supervisor’s Zoom Meeting

During a Pima County Board of Supervisor’s zoom meeting Tuesday, a half-naked man wearing female underwear was seen in the background of one of the supervisor’s video broadcasts.

Matt Heinz, the 45-year-old openly-gay Democrat supervisor of Arizona’s Pima County District 2, quickly rushed to turn his video feed off when he realized his male acquaintance was in the background.

The four other Pima County supervisors appeared in person for the meeting while Heinz appeared virtually.

The interruption to Heinz’s stream occurred over two hours into the meeting.

Heinz, a physician at Tuscon Medical Center, first gained notoriety in 2008 when he was elected to the Arizona House of Representatives, becoming one of the first openly gay member in the state’s legislature.

Heinz served in Arizona’s house until 2012 and lost two US House races in 2016 and 2018 before being winning the District 2 Pima County supervisor election in 2020. (RELATED: CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin Suspended From New Yorker For Showing Penis During Zoom Call)

In December 2021, Heinz made headlines after advocating for a countywide mask mandate. The county supervisor called for an indoor mask mandate in public and private schools, but the measure was rejected in a 3-2 vote in April 2021.

Social media users expressed outrage over Heinz’s zoom call blunder. “Too busy to show up at work because he was busy boinking?” one Twitter user questioned.

“Is this unprofessional conduct by a physician?” another asked.

It is unclear if the 45-year-old county supervisor is in a relationship. There is no record of marriage listed on Pima County website bio.