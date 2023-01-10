How Spooks Use Liberal Corporate Media To Police The Populist Left

Former left-wing street fighters are defecting to the populist right, and corporate media is having a meltdown about it.

Journalists such as Glenn Greenwald and Matt Taibbi are reporting on the sinister goings-on of Big Tech, and former Democrat politicians such as Tulsi Gabbard are rubbing shoulders with Fox News hosts.

“These commentators had never hesitated to criticize Democrats alongside Republicans. But now they’ve pivoted to targeting liberals nearly exclusively, while forming ties with the authoritarian right,” MSNBC columnist Zeeshan Aleem wrote Monday. (RELATED: Washington Post Stealth-Edits Story Describing Bari Weiss And Matt Taibbi As ‘Conservative’)

In a response to the piece, journalist Matt Taibbi points out that it is members of the intelligence community that are now employed as talking heads at the network, now parroting the point that journalists like himself are funneling their audience towards “authoritarianism.”

“The right word to describe this brand of gall escapes me. The nerve? The bottle? The damned cheek?” Taibbi wrote. “While MSNBC went after Brennan, Figliuzzi, and Bash, CNN scooped up James Clapper, Michael Hayden, and Steven Hall, among many others. The lists are so long, only an exceptional mind could keep track of them all. How many spooks fled to the Peacock?” (RELATED: Republicans Poised To Approve Massive FBI Funding Boost In Wake Of Twitter Files Revelations)

Greenwald has insinuated before that corporate media seems to prefer talking heads who parrot CIA talking points. And what better way to do so than to hire the CIA employees themselves.

“The more aggressively and recklessly you spread CIA narratives or pro-war manipulation, the more rewarded you will be in that world,” Greenwald said.

No surprise then that MSNBC’s article took aim at Gabbard, who has criticized former CIA Director John Brennan and others, calling them “domestic enemies” who, “turn our country into a police state with KGB-style ‘surveillance.’” (RELATED: ‘Why Can’t It Happen Elsewhere?’: NYT Reporter Blames Trump For Brazil Riot)

Jeremy Bash, who regularly contributed to CNN and MSNBC, was one of the national security officials to pen an open letter claiming that the Hunter Biden laptop story was a “Russian information operation.”

Social media takes its queues from federal intelligence agencies regularly. The “Twitter Files,” which Taibbi himself helped report on, revealed massive alleged media and government collusion.

The FBI allegedly made personal payments of almost $3.5 million in the period between October 2019 and February 2021 for requests the agency had made of Twitter, requests which the platform appeared all too happy to entertain. The former Head of Trust and Safety at Twitter, Yoel Roth, reportedly held weekly meetings with officials at the FBI, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), according to the files. (RELATED: ‘Our Safety Is At Risk’: Florida Students Melt Down After DeSantis Appoints Conservatives To College Board)

And as Twitter rushed to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story, Roth reportedly asked government officials if they found “anything useful” to share on the story. Other docs released in the “Twitter Files” apparently showed that there were “no impediments to information sharing” between the federal intelligence agency and Twitter.

The incestuous relationship between the media and federal intelligence agencies doesn’t only apply to social media companies. Corporate media outlets are bending over backwards to parrot the talking points of former security officials who are eager to mouth the platitudes of the deep state. The fact that some journalists, such as Taibbi or Greenwald, would break down this wall of unalterable support for the federal government irks them more than they’d care to admit.