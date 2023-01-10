Suspect Arrested For Armed Robbery At Caesar’s Palace. Other Casino Heists Remain Unsolved

Las Vegas police have arrested a man who is suspected of committing an armed robbery at Caesar’s Palace’s casino Monday morning.

James Booth, 37, is facing charges of robbery with a deadly weapon, the Metropolitan Police Department said, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Booth is believed to have robbed the Caesar’s Palace casino cage just after midnight, early Monday morning.

The suspect reportedly told a casino employee he had a gun but never actually brandished a firearm, 8 News Now reported.

Booth is being held at the Clark County Detention Center with bail set at $40,000, according to KSNV. (RELATED: Police Looking For Man Caught On Camera Shooting Armed Robber, Returning Stolen Money)

Since Nov. 2022, suspects have gotten away with robbing four large Vegas casinos. “The robberies of the Gold Coast, Green Valley Ranch Resort, Silverton and Rampart Casino all remain unsolved with no arrests made,” the Review-Journal noted in a separate report.

The FBI is working with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Henderson Police Department as investigations continue into the unresolved robberies, and the FBI could issue federal charges, should suspects be found, according to the outlet.

It is unclear if Booth is connected to any of the unsolved heists, but a Metropolitan Police spokesperson told the Review-Journal that a single person or organized group could be behind the remaining unsolved crimes, calling it “always a possibility and something we are looking into as part of the ongoing investigations.”