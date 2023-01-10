Fisher-Price Reannounces Recall After Several Infants Die Since First Warning

Fisher-Price reannounced a recall Monday for the company’s “Rock ‘n Play Sleepers” following additional infant deaths.

Customers are urged to stop using the sleeper immediately, according to a recall from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Customers are able to receive a refund or voucher from Fisher-Price for the defective sleeper.

Fisher-Price’s recalled Rock ‘n Play Sleepers have now been linked to 100 fatalities, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announces. https://t.co/DYHT2VaVzC — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 9, 2023

“Infant fatalities have occurred in the Rock ‘n Play Sleepers, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances,” the CPSC announced.

The sleeper was originally sold between September 2009 and April 2019 at stores such as Walmart, Target, and online, according to the CPSC. Approximately 4.7 million sleepers are affected by the recall. (RELATED: Fisher-Price Recalls Rocking Baby Soothers After String Of Infant Deaths)

“Consumers should stop using the Rock ‘n Play immediately and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher. It is illegal to sell or distribute the recalled sleepers,” the CPSC said.

The first recall came in April 2019 after over 30 babies died while using the sleeper, according to the original recall.

Since the original recall, around 70 more deaths were reported while using the sleeper. At least eight of these deaths were reportedly after the original recall in April 2019.

“Fisher-Price’s Rock ‘n Play recall was not good enough to remove these products from homes,” CPSC Commissioner Richard Trumka said in a statement. “The incentives Fisher Price offered were inadequate to draw in enough consumers, and the hurdles were too many.”

Trumka alleges “inadequate incentives” by Fisher-Price included offering a refund to only certain owners and most owners were only offered a voucher. Fisher-Price allegedly warned that the remedy would take a long time, and the company allegedly “buried the recall information deep on its website.”

Fisher-Price did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller for comment.