Air Force Linesman Dies Suddenly At Age 21

Air Force Academy cadet Hunter Brown died Monday at the age of 21 after suffering an on-base medical emergency.

The Academy posted a statement to their website, but did not confirm Brown’s cause of death.

“Brown experienced a medical emergency while leaving his dormitory for class on Monday morning,” the Academy wrote. “Academy first responders were immediately called and attempted life saving measures which were ultimately unsuccessful.”

With heavy hearts we share the loss of a cadet.

C3C Hunter Brown died Monday after suffering a medical emergency while on his way to class.

Our thoughts are with his family, friends, teammates and fellow cadets.#NeverForgotten pic.twitter.com/amPlznZqTC — U.S. Air Force Academy (@AF_Academy) January 10, 2023

“Hunter was a standout offensive lineman on the Falcon football team and was well-respected in his squadron,” said Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, U.S. Air Force Academy superintendent, who described Brown as an “incredible young man.”

“He leaves behind friends, grieving teammates, a grieving cadet wing, and a devastated family,” Brig. Gen. Paul D. Moga, commandant of cadets, said.

Moga assured cadets that mental health support services including Academy chaplains would be in place to assist faculty and staff. (RELATED: Air Force Academy Cadet And Veteran Father Die In Fiery Plane Crash)

Air Force offensive lineman Hunter Brown collapsed and died walking to class today. He was just 21 years old. https://t.co/143gFvHWYe — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 11, 2023

The Academy shared more information about Brown’s achievements, also noting that he was assigned to Cadet Squadron 16 and was focused on his academics. Brown majored in management and was pursuing a minor in French. The young man was credited for completing back-to-back winning seasons in 2021 and 2022 with Falcon football.

“Our players, staff and entire Academy have been so blessed and fortunate to have Hunter as a part of our lives. He was a pure joy to coach and have as a teammate,” head football coach Troy Calhoun said in a statement.

“He was tough, a great worker, and no one unselfishly pulled harder for others than Hunter,” Calhoun said. “His mom and dad, Candyce and Dustin, raised a wonderful son who made each of us a better person. We love our great brother, and our thoughts and prayers are with Hunter’s incredible soul and his family.”

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into the on-base death.