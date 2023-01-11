Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Discharged From Hospital

The glory continues to get better and better for Damar Hamlin.

Just two days after being transported from a Cincinnati hospital to one in Buffalo, Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged, according to a Jan. 11 statement from the Buffalo Bills.

An amazing Damar Hamlin update. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/GyP2uDQry0 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 11, 2023

During the Jan. 2 edition of Monday Night Football, Hamlin collapsed mid-game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which ultimately led to the game being cancelled altogether by the NFL. It was later found out that Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.

No official reason has been determined as of yet what triggered Hamlin’s cardiac event.

This is a breaking news story. Please return for updates.

No one is interested in what caused Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest? No one in corporate media? Everyone seemed excited to blame football. Now nothing. How come? — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) January 9, 2023

When this whole thing first happened, left-wing media was blasting football in their continuing war against the sport, but nobody has actually discussed yet what exactly triggered his cardiac arrest. We still have no official reason as to why this happened. (RELATED: Super Bowl Champion Charles Johnson Reportedly Died By Suicide After Apparent Drug Overdose)

I’m very happy that Damar Hamlin is now completely out of the hospital; that’s the only thing that matters at this current moment of time.

Still, an explanation at some point would be nice.