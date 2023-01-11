Super Bowl Champion Charles Johnson Reportedly Died By Suicide After Apparent Drug Overdose

Damn, I hate writing blogs like this — just sad.

Charles Johnson, a former first-round draft pick who went on to win a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots in 2001, tragically died by suicide July 2022 following an apparent drug overdose, according to a report from North Carolina’s medical examiner’s office cited by multiple outlets.

Johnson was found dead in a Hampton Inn hotel room near his Raleigh home July 17, USA Today reported. The autopsy revealed Johnson had “acute oxycodone, hydrocodone and mirtazapine toxicity” when he passed away. Johnson had no prior medical history, and he also wasn’t prescribed any medication, according to the report.

“In the previous week, he had been acting strange and had recently purchased a funeral and cremation service,” the report continued, according to USA Today.

Johnson’s wife reported him missing the day before he was discovered dead. Johnson got a hotel room July 15, then returned home briefly before heading back, according to officials. He was lying on the bed unresponsive when police found him, which led police to pronounce him dead at the scene.

A week before he died, the report stated that Charles Johnson had been “acting strange” and had “purchased a funeral and cremation service.” https://t.co/43D9a59Ymu — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 11, 2023

A first-round pick with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Johnson also played for the Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills. Johnson tallied 4,606 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns throughout his career. (RELATED: Dr. Seuss? SpongeBob?: What The Eagles Are Doing With One Of America’s Favorite Foods Will Turn Others Green With Envy)