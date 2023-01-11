Church Of England To Shell Out $100 Million In Attempt To Address ‘Historic Links’ To Slavery

The Church of England (CE) announced that it is setting aside more than $100 million to “address past wrongs” committed by the church due to links to chattel slavery.

The CH announced in June 2022 that a committee had found “historic links” to chattel slavery via the church’s endowment fund called the Queen Anne’s Bounty, according to a June press release. In response, the church announced Tuesday that it would be donating over $121 million to a program dedicated to “investment, research and engagement” in an attempt to “address some of the past wrongs.” (RELATED: Don Lemon Utterly Stumped After Suggesting To Royal Commentator That Crown Pay Reparations)

The program will fund future research into dioceses, cathedrals and parishes with ties to slavery, provide aid to communities affected by the practice and host an exhibition showcasing items detailing the commission’s findings, according to the announcement. An oversight group will also be formed to oversee the program and “ensure this work is done sensitively and with accountability.”

The Church Commissioners for England has published it’s full report into historic links to transatlantic chattel slavery, and announced a new funding commitment of £100m in response to the findings. Read more at https://t.co/v5z0oWHXcc. — The Church of England (@churchofengland) January 10, 2023

The Queen Anne’s Bounty in 1704 invested in the South Sea Company that engaged in transatlantic slavery, and according to the church’s findings, some of the CE’s endowment had ties to the bounty fund, according to the church’s report. The South Sea Company reportedly transported 34,000 slaves over 30 years “in crowded, unsanitary, unsafe and inhumane conditions.”

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said that he was “deeply sorry,” in a statement included in the announcement.

“The full report lays bare the links of the Church Commissioners’ predecessor fund with transatlantic chattel slavery,” Welby stated. “I am deeply sorry for these links. It is hard to do this at a time when resources in many parishes are so stretched, but by acting rightly we open ourselves to the blessing of God.”

The Church of England did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

