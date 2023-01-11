Video Shows Mother Known As ‘Hiking Queen’ Moments Before She Slid Hundreds Of Feet To Her Death

A hiker known as the “dancing hiking queen” died Sunday after sliding 500-700 feet down an icy California peak just moments after filming herself on social media.

Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas, 56, was reportedly hiking the Baldy Bowl trail in Southern California when she slid down the icy mountainside and sustained “substantial injuries,” according to a release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. After receiving an SOS message from Gonzalez-Landas’ Garmin device, police dispatched a rescue unit to the location provided by her device.



When police arrived on the scene, they found the mother of four surrounded by “numerous helpful hikers assisting in any way they could,” the release stated. While police were getting a hoist unit and more medical supplies lowered to Gonzalez-Landas’ location on the side of the mountain, she succumbed to her injuries. Her body was then transported to the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office, the release stated.

“She was an amazing mother of four, a sister and a friend to everyone she met. She is the personification of strength, love, and beauty. She was a beacon of light to everyone who knew her and was always ready to lend a helping hand,” her daughter Jasmine Rosado stated, per the New York Post.

Prior to her deadly fall, Gonzalez-Landas posted a video of herself on her Facebook page. “It’s go time! Lots of people out today,” she said while wearing her headlamp. Four days before her death, Gonzalez-Landas posted a video highlighting the icy conditions on Mount Baldy with the caption, “This stuff is dangerous!!!!!! Beware hikers..” (RELATED: Hiker Falls To Death After Attempting To Take Picture Of Scenic View)

“Within the past two weeks, two hikers have slid on ice on Mt. Baldy and both succumbed to their injuries,” the sheriff’s department release stated. “Many fall victims are reported on the same mountain in the winter season. We encourage hikers to please come prepared and hike responsibly. Wear appropriate clothing for the colder weather conditions and have the proper snow and ice gear with you.”