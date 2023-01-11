DeSantis To Santa Claus: No More Cheap Chinese Toys

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he, like many Americans, is sick of cheap, crappy Chinese-made toys.

Speaking at a press conference in Bonita Springs, Florida, DeSantis described a recent shopping trip he and his wife, first lady Casey DeSantis, took with their children. That excursion ended with him deciding that Santa Claus may have to source his toys from countries other than China for Christmas 2023, according to the Florida Phoenix.

“They get all these toys — and this wasn’t true, I don’t think when I was a kid — all this stuff is made in China and a lot of it breaks. It’s cheap stuff. And I’m just thinking to myself, like, ‘Okay you can get it from China because it’s cheaper to pay, but if it doesn’t even last a week then what difference does it make?'” DeSantis asked the crowd.

“Santa Claus may need to not do Chinese toys,” he continued. “Make it here. Make it, honestly, anywhere. But not China.”

The Florida Phoenix suggested that the Florida governor’s muscular approach to Chinese infiltration — what I like to call the Chinese Communist Party’s “stealth invasion” of the U.S. — might signal of what a DeSantis foreign policy might look like should he decide to run for president in 2024.

We’ve been at war for a lot longer than you think. https://t.co/r2wcKPibXL — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 3, 2022

DeSantis has expressed significant concern over the CPP’s massive land purchases across the western hemisphere, particularly acquisitions of agricultural land and land close to military bases. (RELATED: Police Arrest Three People For Allegedly Spying On Congressional Candidate, US Olympian For China)

Economist Nouriel “Dr. Doom” Roubini said in September that worldwide economic strife could lead to the end of globalization, which would hopefully bring countless manufacturing jobs exported to sweat (slave) shops in Asia back to the U.S. Or, we’ll learn to stop buying crap we don’t need altogether.