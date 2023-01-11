Editor Daily Rundown: More Transportation Nightmares On Mayor Pete’s Watch

MORE TRANSPORTATION NIGHTMARES ON MAYOR PETE’S WATCH… BREAKING THiS AM: NATIONWIDE SYSTEM FAILURE AT FAA… Federal Aviation Administration Grounds All Domestic US Flights

All domestic flights in the U.S. were grounded Wednesday morning due to a technical error.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is working to restore a system that allows air traffic control to alert pilots when there are potential hazards on their flight path.

“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected,” the FAA wrote on Twitter. “We will provide frequent updates as we make progress.”

Roughly an hour after their initial tweet, the FAA sent an update to followers, announcing that the agency had “ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9am Eastern Time,” to allow for research to be done on the “integrity of flight and safety information.”

FEDS TOOK THEIR EYE OFF THE SKY… JOHN CARDILLO: If you’re surprised that the FAA’s systems went down this morning grounding all domestic flights, you shouldn’t be. Below are DOT and FAA’s approps focus in the 2023 budget: “Racial equity,” “inclusion,” “income inequality,” “environmental justice, and “climate change.” (SCREENGRAB)

‘ONCE AGAIN, FOR THOSE OF YOU THAT ARE CALLING THE POLICE — WE ARE NOT HOLDING YOU HOSTAGE’ … SAM SWEENEY, ABC: BREAKING: A travel nightmare is unfolding right now on Amtrak. Passengers on the Auto Train have been stuck on board for 29+ hours, currently sitting in the woods in rural South Carolina. Passengers called the local police saying they’re being held hostage. (VIDEO)

After 37 hours and a pizza delivery to the train in Savannah, Georgia– The Auto Train has arrived at its destination in Sanford, Florida.

HERE’S THE STORY… ABC: Delayed Amtrak Auto Train arrives 37 hours after departure (VIDEO)

Passengers traveling on an Amtrak Auto Train from a Washington, D.C., suburb Monday evening expected to arrive in the Orlando area by Tuesday morning. But their planned 17-hour journey experienced significant delays caused by a freight derailment.

The train rolled into the station in Sanford, Florida, on Wednesday morning, ending the 37-hour trip. The 563 passengers and 333 vehicles onboard had been delayed by almost 20 hours.

The southbound Amtrak Auto Train was detoured off its normal route due to the derailment of a CSX freight Monday night and was stopped in Denmark, South Carolina, while waiting for a new crew to arrive, Amtrak said.

WHILE WE’RE ON TRANSPORTATION… MAYOR PETE’S VISION FOR THE FUTURE IS COLLAPSING… WSJ: Public Transit Goes Off the Rails With Fewer Riders, Dwindling Cash, Rising Crime

Several of the nation’s largest urban mass-transit systems are at a crossroads, with ridership still depressed three years into the pandemic and federal aid running out.

While offices have largely reopened and travel has resumed, many commuters are only coming in a few days a week. That shift has left subways, buses and commuter trains operating at well below capacity—particularly on Mondays and Fridays.

The ridership shortfall is forcing transit authorities to question their decades-old funding models for public buses, subways and trains, which are based on a combination of rider fares and public money. On average, fares provided about a third of the operating income for transit systems nationwide in 2019, according to the Federal Transit Administration.

In major cities such as New York and San Francisco, transit authorities have been leaning on emergency funding to plug budget holes and prop up operations. In all, Congress approved about $69 billion in three separate Covid-19 relief packages in 2020 and 2021.

MEXICAN PRESIDENT THANKS BIDEN FOR AMERICA’S OPEN BORDER… EXAMINER: Mexican president thanks Biden for not building ‘1 meter’ of border wall

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador used his microphone as host of the 10th North American Leaders’ Summit to criticize former President Donald Trump and other Republicans over their immigration policies amid a surge in illegal border crossings.

During his opening remarks at the post-summit press conference, Lopez Obrador expressed his gratitude toward President Joe Biden for being the first U.S. president “in a very long time” who “has not built even 1 meter of wall” between their respective countries. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was also present.

“We thank you for that, sir,” Lopez Obrador said Tuesday in Mexico City, according to translators. “Although the conservatives don’t like it.”

SEE AMLO LAVISH PRAISE ON BIDEN FOR LEAVING AMERICA UNGUARDED… (VIDEO, 1:55:46)

ALSO… AMLO OPENLY ATTACKS AMERICAN GOVERNORS FOR PROVIDING TRANSPORTATION TO ILLEGALS… ‘COMPLETELY INHUMAN…’ (VIDEO, 2:30:10)

MEANWHILE… CONSTRUCTION UNDERWAY ON DHS-FUNDED WALL — AROUND BIDEN’S VACATION HOME… RADAR: Building His Own Wall: Prez Biden’s Lavish Delaware Beach House Has $490K Security Fence Erected

Construction is underway at President Biden’s vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where a team is building a $500k taxpayer-funded security fence, RadarOnline.com has discovered.

Tall white fencing could be seen along the entire side of the property after workers were spotted carrying in the materials needed. The front of the property now also includes a half-wall of gray stone with a black iron gate to allow for access to the driveway.

BIDEN OFFICIAL CLARIFIES: WE’RE NOT GOING TO CONFISCATE YOUR GAS STOVE… WE’RE JUST NOT GOING TO LET YOU BUY A NEW ONE… NY POST: Biden official backs off gas stove ban talk after backlash

A Biden-appointed commissioner at the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission tried to turn down the temperature after a report that the agency was considering a national ban on gas stoves because they emit harmful pollutants.

Richard Trumka Jr. told Bloomberg that the appliances are a “hidden hazard” in a story published Monday.

“Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned,” he told the news outlet. […]

“To be clear, CPSC isn’t coming for anyone’s gas stoves,” he added. “Regulations apply to new products. For Americans who CHOOSE to switch from gas to electric, there is support available – Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act which includes a $840 rebate.”

ELECTRIC STOVES ARE MORE DANGEROUS… FLASHBACK… JUNE 2022… TASTING TABLE: Report Shows Electric Stoves Are More Dangerous Than Gas

According to a 2020 report by the NFPA, households with electric stoves reported fires at a rate 2.6 times higher than those with gas stoves. Equally staggering, the death rate of electric-run households was 3.4 times higher than those with gas appliances — and the injury rate was nearly five times greater.

Indeed, cooking spurred the highest number of home fires and corresponding injuries from 2014 to 2018, the report stated. This fact, though extreme, makes sense; whenever you’re using high heat, there’s bound to be a degree of risk, and electrically exacerbate pre-existing threats.

SOME BIPARTISAN MOVES AGAINST CHINA… FOX: McCarthy, GOP, Dems unite behind new China committee: ‘The era of trusting communist China is over’

House Republicans and Democrats on Tuesday joined forces and voted overwhelmingly in favor of a new committee to examine U.S. strategic competition with China, after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy declared on the House floor that neither Republicans nor Democrats trust China anymore.

“We spent decades passing policies that welcomed China into the global system,” McCarthy said. “In return, China has exported oppression, aggression and anti-Americanism. Today, the power of its military and economy are growing at the expense of freedom and democracy worldwide.”

“It didn’t start under this administration, but the current administration has clearly made it worse,” he continued. “Its policies have weakened our economy and made us more vulnerable to the threat of the CCP [Chinese Communist Party].”

“There is bipartisan consensus that the era of trusting communist China is over,” McCarthy added.

HOUSE GOP TO VOTE ON FAIR TAX, ABOLISHING IRS… NATIONAL REVIEW: House Republicans to Vote on Bill to Abolish IRS

House Republicans are set to vote on a bill that would abolish the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and introduce a national-consumption tax to replace the existing federal income-tax scheme.

House speaker Kevin McCarthy agreed to put the Fair Tax Act on the floor as one of a number of concessions he made to House Freedom Caucus members last week in a bid to secure the speakership. The bill was introduced by Representative Buddy Carter (R., Ga.) on Wednesday and has also received the support of Republican representatives Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Bob Good of Virginia, and Ralph Norman of South Carolina.

JOY REID FILIBUSTERS INCESSANTLY TO TRY TO SURVIVE GUEST WHO DISAGREES WITH HER… RED STATE: Byron Donalds Goes on Joy Reid’s Show, Stupidity and Fireworks Follow (VIDEOS)

Byron Donalds, one of the up-and-coming stars of the House GOP caucus and apparently a fan of torture, decided to appear on Joy Reid’s show on Tuesday evening.

MORE… ‘Hold On, Hold On, Let Me Finish’: Byron Donalds Pushes Back After Joy Reid Interrupts Him (VIDEO)



THE KIDS HATE AMERICA… ED MORRISSEY: Morning Consult: Only 16% of Gen-Z adults proud to be American

Gen Z adults are 18-25 years old, a formative age for political views. For today’s zoomers, COVID-19 lockdowns, social unrest and graphic images of police brutality may be causing them to abandon a sense of American exceptionalism relative to older cohorts, especially in terms of respect for civil liberties at home compared with less democratic countries. If younger Americans think the United States is just one of many countries that “regularly represses civil rights,” as our corresponding survey question states, then this would explain why they hesitate to boycott companies for operating in what they see as similar environments overseas. As the adage goes, he who lives in a glass house should not throw stones.

Gen Z adults have much lower trust in U.S. government institutions than older generations. They are also much less likely than other cohorts to say they are proud to live in the United States. Gen Z has by far the lowest net share expressing such patriotic sentiment: At just 16 percentage points in net agreement, they clock in 20 percentage points below the next lowest generation (millennials) and a whopping 57 percentage points below baby boomers.