Jill Biden Undergoes Surgery

First lady Jill Biden had a scheduled surgery to remove a possibly cancerous lesion above her eye Wednesday, her press secretary said.

The “small lesion” was found during a “routine cancer screening” and is located above her right eye, the first lady’s press secretary tweeted.

Doctors recommended the surgery, commonly known as Mohs surgery, out of an “abundance of caution,” and the tissue will be examined to determine if the cells are healthy, physician to the president Dr. Kevin O’Connor said in a letter.

During a routine skin cancer screening, a small lesion was found above the First Lady’s right eye. Memo here from Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Physician to the President, with more information on the First Lady’s upcoming outpatient procedure to have it removed and examined. pic.twitter.com/DIQrnjtZFc — Vanessa Valdivia (@vvaldivia46) January 4, 2023

President Joe Biden accompanied the first lady to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for the procedure Wednesday morning.

Mohs surgery is a medical procedure used to treat skin cancer where layers of the skin are cut away and examined, according to Mayo Clinic. The goal is to remove signs of skin cancer without harming healthy cells, and patients usually don’t spend the night in the hospital.

The first lady underwent surgery in July 2021 after she punctured her foot with an unknown object, her press secretary said at the time. (RELATED: Jill Biden Steps Out In Cast Boot And Crutches On Way To Camp David)

UPDATE: @FLOTUS underwent a successful procedure on her left foot to flush out debris from a puncture wound. After inspection of the wound by medical staff, it is unclear what object caused the puncture. (1/2) — Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosa46) July 30, 2021

The first lady had stepped on an object on a Hawaii beach, and appeared in a black boot and crutches after the surgery.