Retiring NFL Legend JJ Watt Breaks Down In Tears After Coaches Show Him Special Video Before Last Game

I’m not gonna lie, I choked up a little bit.

Guaranteed future Hall of Famer J.J. Watt played his last snap in the league Sunday after 12 glorious seasons in the NFL. He’s such a legend, he was even sent off with a thunderous standing ovation at the San Francisco 49ers’ Levi Stadium after his final game.

HBO’s “Hard Knocks” gave us some insight into Watt’s last week in the NFL, teasing the platform’s final in-season episode of the series with the Arizona Cardinals. Judging by the video, the episode was quite emotional — and understandably so.

During a meeting, Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph shared a video the team put together for Watt in celebration of his retirement, and I have to caution, this will either make you cry or bring you pretty damn close.

Was not ready for that whatsoever. Truly one of the greatest gifts I’ve ever received. Will cherish it forever. https://t.co/XvRr7PqeRV — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 11, 2023

I told you.

I got choked up and had tears in my eyes throughout the whole video, and then I got mad at my editor for making me watch it. I even made my wife watch it so somebody could share the pain with me, but she just walked away as soon as Watt started crying — and then got mad at me in the process. (RELATED: Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Discharged From Hospital)

But hey, I get it. It’s hard enough seeing a grown man cry like that, but somebody as monstrous as J.J. Watt?

I can’t handle it. Just make it stop.

On a serious note, though: Congratulations to J.J. Watt for one hell of a career. I look forward to seeing him get that swagged-out golden jacket in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in about five years — this dude is certainly a guaranteed first-ballot.

Enjoy retirement, king.