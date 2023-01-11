Legendary Musician Jeff Beck Dead At 78

Famous musician Jeff Beck died suddenly on Tuesday at the age of 78.

His death was confirmed by his family in a statement issued on social media. “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing,” they wrote. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” his family wrote to Twitter on Wednesday.

The post went on to state that the family requires some time to mourn and process the sudden news.

“His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss,” they wrote their tweet.

Jeff Beck is among the most talented guitarists of his time. He was recognized for his incredible talents, and for pushing the boundaries of blues, jazz and rock ‘n’ roll, according to the CBC. He influenced generations of guitarists and his legacy will live on. (RELATED: Famous Musician Jeremiah Green Dead At 45)

🙏Now Jeff has gone, I feel like one of my band of brothers has left this world, and I’m going to dearly miss him. I’m sending much sympathy to Sandra, his family, and all who loved him. I want to thank him for all our early days together in Jeff Beck Group, conquering America. pic.twitter.com/UareDAdtZ9 — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) January 11, 2023

He first rose to fame as a member of The Yardbirds, before pursuing his solo career.

Most recently, Beck completed a tour with Johnny Depp in support of their new album, “18.”

He will be forever missed by his adoring fans, and has left a legacy for guitarists of all ages that will continue to live on.