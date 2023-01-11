Mike Rowe Calls Out Adults Over Child Sex Changes: Kids Aren’t Saying ‘Remove My Genitals’

TV host Mike Rowe spoke out during an episode of his podcast released Tuesday, criticizing parents who push transgender medicine on their children.

Rowe made the comments while interviewing The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh about his documentary “What Is A Woman.” As the two discussed the documentary on Rowe’s podcast “The Way I Heard It,” the topic turned to children, consent and the movement supporting irreversible gender reassignment surgeries, puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for minors.

“You’re talking about sterilizing kids way before they could ever hope to have kids of their own in adulthood,” Walsh told Rowe, describing the impact of taking puberty-blocking drugs like Lupron, which is typically prescribed to sex offenders to chemically castrate them.

Rowe went on to ask Walsh where the push for transgender surgeries and medications for kids is really coming from, and there are stricter age requirements for drivers licenses and alcohol. “Is it Big Pharma, is it money, is it academia, is it our healthcare system? It feels like an alliance of sorts,” Rowe commented.

Walsh claimed that a combination of peer pressure, counter-culture and the normal discomfort of adolescence contribute toward the increase in the number of trans-identifying youth, but that younger children are often led into it by adults who exploit their innocence. (RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel Stand-In Thinks It’s Funny When Grown Men Dress In Women’s Lingerie For Children)

Rowe agreed, saying that young children are not saying “give me some Lupron, cut off my genitals” unprompted.

The full episode is available on Rowe’s website.